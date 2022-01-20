STI closes higher despite subdued regional markets

Index up 0.12%, shrugging off concerns over Fed tightening

Sembcorp Industries climbs 3.3% to top table

Losers beat gainers 267 to 185 in the broader market

Local shares bucked the regional trend yesterday to send the market up a notch.

Sentiment has been cooling in Asia as investors continue to price in a more aggressive tightening from the United States Federal Reserve, but the Straits Times Index (STI) shrugged off the concerns. It inched up 3.9 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 3,283.94.

In the broader market, losers beat gainers 267 to 185 after 1.34 billion shares worth $1.22 billion changed hands.

Regional markets mostly went the other way: Australian stocks slumped 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 2.8 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea fell 0.8 per cent, the Jakarta Composite retreated 0.3 per cent, and Malaysian shares slid 0.8 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng defied the trend to rise 0.1 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said regional investors appear concerned that economic momentum may be capped as markets price in a more aggressive Fed.

He also said the spread of Covid-19 has added near-term risk, with Japan implementing tighter measures and the Chinese New Year travel season in China starting.

Sembcorp Industries was the STI's best performer, climbing 3.3 per cent to close at $2.20.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was at the bottom of the table, falling 1 per cent to US$58.54, while OCBC Bank dipped 0.2 per cent to $12.23.

The bank's chief executive, Ms Helen Wong, said yesterday that all of the nearly 470 OCBC customers who lost their savings in last month's SMS phishing scam will receive "full goodwill payouts".

The customers lost a combined $8.5 million.

Nanofilm Technologies fell 7.3 per cent to $3.06 after brokerage CGS-CIMB lowered its target price for the firm, citing potential higher operating expenses and revenue expectations that may take "longer to be realised" as the company focuses on long-term growth plans.