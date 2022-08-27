STI closes flat ahead of key speech by US Fed chair

Local shares ticked marginally higher yesterday despite poorer-than-expected manufacturing output data for July.

Investors were also likely distracted by the expected speech later in the day by United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Most global indexes tracked higher on expectations there would be encouraging remarks but the Straits Times Index (STI) was muted after the surprisingly poor factory results for July.

The market limped up 0.05 per cent, or 1.7 points, to 3,249.53, with gainers outgunning losers 271 to 213 on trade of 1.67 billion shares worth $906.7 million.

Major indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose between 0.2 and 0.8 per cent with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading the region's gains, climbing 1 per cent, after Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday.

Oanda senior market strategist Edward Moya said Wall Street's optimism could reflect an easing of investor worries, given the latest Fed-speak supports the hawkish narrative on fighting inflation.

He noted the Fed's Mr Raphael Bostic issued a reminder that strong economic data could tip the central bank leader to deliver another 75-basis point hike, even as colleague Esther George noted they have more room to go with raising rates.

"The Fed is ready to be locked in tightening mode until inflation eases, and the latest (data) pretty much confirms that won't happen until next year," Mr Moya added.

Keppel Corp was the biggest winner among the STI stocks, jumping 1.8 per cent to $7.21. Another winner was CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.5 per cent to $2.08, and Mapletree Logistics Trust, ahead 1.1 per cent to $1.78.

The worst performer was DFI Retail Group, which fell 1.8 per cent to US$2.75. Genting Singapore was another loser, down 1.3 per cent to 79 cents, while Thai Beverage lost 0.8 per cent to end at 64.5 cents.