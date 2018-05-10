STI closes flat as traders shrug off shock Malaysian election results

SINGAPORE - The shock election result across the Causeway caused barely a ripple on the local market with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down just 10.05 points or 0.31 per cent at 3,537.59 on Thursday (May 10).

Overall turnover came in at 1.57 billion shares worth $1.16 billion with losers beating gainers 193 to 189.

The ringgit was little changed from Wednesday, trading at 2.9472 to the Singdollar.

Mr Eli Lee, Bank of Singapore head of investment strategy, said: "At a time of growing pressure on emerging market currencies and bonds, the situation in Malaysia bears careful watching for potential knock-on effects, particularly as rising rates and geopolitical uncertainties remain live in the backdrop."

Mr Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the election result "is likely to lead to a period of volatility in ringgit-denominated assets due to heightened political uncertainty", adding: "Singapore companies with sizeable Malaysian exposure may be negatively affected in the short term."

Singapore's two biggest healthcare equipment and services stocks hold listings in Malaysia, where they have a significant business footprint. Shares were very thinly traded on Thursday in IHH Healthcare, which ended flat at $2.03, and manufacturer Top Glove, which slipped by three cents to S$3.25.

Wilmar International, touted as one of the largest oil palm plantation owners in Malaysia, shed four cents to $3.21.

But Catalist-listed gold miner CNMC Goldmine Holdings put on half a cent, or 1.82 per cent, to 28 cents. Its flagship project is in the state of Kelantan, which was held by the Islamist opposition party Parti Islam SeMalaysia.