STI climbs 2.21% on eve of US presidential election

Markets around the world turned positive on the eve of the US presidential election, though it had not become any clearer whether Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden would win.

While a Biden win was initially thought to be negative for stocks as he will probably roll back the corporate tax cuts implemented by the Trump administration, the markets now seem more focused on the broader fiscal stimulus likely to be unleashed regardless of who wins.

The broad-based S&P500 Index was up 1.23 per cent overnight, outpacing the 0.42 per cent gain in the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index. In fact, technology heavyweights Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, which were seemingly impervious to the economic fallout of Covid-19, ended the overnight trading session lower, giving way to the broader market that will benefit from the coming fiscal stimulus.

Against this backdrop, Singapore stocks staged a broad rally yesterday with gainers outnumbering losers 316 to 131.

The benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day up 54.09 points or 2.21 per cent at 2,497.22, with all 30 of its component stocks in positive territory.

Market bellwether DBS was the most heavily traded stock by value, with shares worth more than $128.3 million changing hands. DBS closed 3.88 per cent higher at $21.43, making it the third best performing STI stock of the day.

The best performing STI stock yesterday was Thai Beverage, which closed 5.09 per cent higher at $0.62. It was followed by Sembcorp Industries, which rose 5.06 per cent to end at $1.66.

Regionally, Hong Kong climbed 1.96 per cent while South Korea was up 1.88 per cent. Australia finished 1.9 per cent higher.