STI bucks regional trend to inch higher for third straight day

Local investors defied the downturn across the region to push the local market north yesterday - its third consecutive session of gains.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 1.17 per cent to 2,924.58 points. Losers outpaced gainers by 294 to 196 on trade of 2.52 billion shares worth $1.81 billion.

The strongest gains came from the Jardine stocks and the trio of local banks, with OCBC Bank posting a set of fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

STI gains were led by Jardine Strategic, which added 5.25 per cent to US$26.07, and Jardine Matheson, up 3.41 per cent at US$53.72. Jardine Strategic has not made a recent bourse filing, while Jardine Matheson tends to move in tandem with Jardine Strategic due to their cross-shareholding structure.

The biggest loser was Venture Corp, which slid 1.62 per cent to $19.48 ahead of its full-year results after market close tomorrow.

The most active was Jiutian Chemical, which fell 10.28 per cent to 9.6 cents, with 247.9 million shares changing hands. This was despite its Tuesday announcement that it had returned to the black.

Most of Asia closed in the red, likely on central bank policy fears, as the sell-off in China intensified.

Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes noted the Hang Seng Index fell 3 per cent after Hong Kong announced its first stamp duty hike on stock trades since 1993. This sparked an Asian sell-off, with Japan's Nikkei 225, the Shanghai Composite Index and Malaysia's KLCI all losing ground.

Mr Steven Leung of UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong said: "The market had been under selling pressure, especially... tech, high-valuation shares. The stamp duty news just sped up the selling."

• Additional information from Reuters



