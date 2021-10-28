STI bucks regional trend to close the day on higher ground

Local shares bucked a regional trend yesterday that left most markets in Asia in the red to inch upwards. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.4 per cent or 13.60 points to end at 3,218.17, with gainers outnumbering losers 248 to 213 on trade of 1.8 billion shares worth $1 billion changing hands.

Jardine Matheson finished as the top STI gainer, rising 1.4 per cent to US$57.10. Other gainers of the day included Hongkong Land, ahead 1.3 per cent, and Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust, which advanced 0.9 per cent.

It was a different story for ComfortDelGro, which finished the day as STI's biggest laggard, falling 1.3 per cent to close at $1.57.

The three local banks, DBS, OCBC and UOB, were among the most actively traded by value with gains of between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent.

In terms of volume, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering was among the most active after resuming trading yesterday following an announcement that it has secured a $200.7 million contract from PUB.

The counter rose 14 per cent to close at 6.5 cents with 91.7 million shares changing hands.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and mainland China shares led losses, with the Hang Seng Index tumbling 1.6 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1 per cent. Major indexes in South Korea and Japan also ended the day in the red.

Australia's ASX 200 rallied to end 0.1 per cent higher after earlier falls inflation concerns.

Wall Street closed higher over night with the Dow Jones index, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq all in the black.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that regional markets were under pressure, despite an impressive United States earnings season, with news from China appearing to be the culprit. The negative news include more Covid-19 cases, concerns of more real-estate bond defaults, and the withdrawal of China Telecom's licence.