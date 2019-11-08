STI bucks regional trend again to close higher

Local investors again bucked the regional trend and sent the index higher yesterday, while most other markets were content to tread water pending developments on the trade front.

Corporate action here was the main driver and helped to send the Straits Times Index (STI) up 23.03 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 3,285.72.

Gainers trumped losers 235 to 165 amid heavier trading than on Wednesday - 1.85 billion shares worth $1.38 billion changed hands.

Offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings and water treatment firm Citic Envirotech were among the most traded and saw some of the day's largest gains.

Dyna-Mac closed at 13.1 cents, up 12.93 per cent, after surging as much as 18.1 per cent in the morning session. Around 42.6 million shares changed hands by the close.

Its shares had traded largely unchanged for the past month but have risen steadily this week.

Yesterday's unusual price movements prompted a query from the Singapore Exchange. Dyna-Mac said it was unaware of any explanation for the trading.

Last month, Dyna-Mac's founder and largest shareholder Desmond Lim died. He had held a 41 per cent stake as of March 13, while Singapore investment firm Temasek, the next largest shareholder, held about 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Citic shot up 44.6 per cent to 53.5 cents on trade of 50 million. Citic Group's Citic Environment Investment Group is offering 55 cents in cash for each share in a bid to delist the firm.

Other advancers included Singapore Airlines (SIA) and equipment service provider Frencken Group.

SIA reversed losses yesterday to trade up 0.76 per cent to $9.25 as it went cum dividend. News also landed that its KrisShop is expected to see a 30 per cent year-on-year jump in revenue to $60 million.

Mainboard-listed Frencken Group's third-quarter earnings jumped to $11.4 million, more than double the $5.26 million last year.

The optimism sent the shares up 2.08 per cent to 73.5 cents.

On the other hand, some industrial stocks dragged down the index.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was one of the biggest losers, sinking 2.28 per cent to $32.59, after third-quarter earnings slipped on tough markets in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding also fell on heavy trading, down 2.97 per cent to 98 cents with 59 million shares changing hands. UOB Kay Hian named it one of its top picks earlier this week, with a price target of $1.46.