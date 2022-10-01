STI breaks 5-day losing streak amid mixed showing in region

It has been one of the grimmest stretches for the local market for some time, but the bourse finally broke its five-day losing streak to close up on Friday amid a mixed showing among Asian shares.

Continued jitters over interest rates, the health of the United States economy and the Ukraine war kept investors on a knife-edge, but enough optimism surfaced to sends shares here up.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.5 per cent to close at 3,130.24, with gainers narrowly beating losers 268 to 261 after 1.51 billion shares worth $1.69 billion were traded.

Regional markets were mixed.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.8 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 0.7 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index fell 0.2 per cent. But the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3 per cent and the Jakarta Composite edged up 0.1 per cent.

Australian shares posted a third weekly loss and their worst in three months as concerns over a potential global recession sapped risk appetite after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its aggressive stance to tackle inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.2 per cent lower to be down 7.3 per cent for the month.

The stage was set overnight on Wall Street with the S&P 500 down 2 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 2.8 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.5 per cent - all at or near closing lows for 2022.

Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana noted that investors may still be jittery from hawkish Fed comments overnight.

"The data shows how tight the labour market is in the US, and St Louis Fed chief James Bullard has labelled today's jobless claims metric as 'super low'," she said.

The STI's biggest gainer was UOL, up 3.3 per cent to $6.65.

The trio of banks were also in the black. DBS gained 1.4 per cent to $33.39, OCBC gained 1 per cent to $11.83 and UOB gained 0.1 per cent to $26.16.

DFI Retail Group was at the bottom of the STI performance table, falling 3.8 per cent to US$2.31.