STI back in positive territory after overnight gains on Wall Street

Overnight gains on Wall Street, spurred by the release of tame inflation data, allowed local shares to claw their way into positive territory yesterday.

The better mood among investors sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 2.80 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 3,182.80 with 1.54 billion shares worth $1.03 billion changing hands. Losers outpaced gainers 243 to 223.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that the US data "may help to ease some pressure of having out-of-hand inflation driving a pullback in monetary policies from the Fed".

The market consensus is that the United States Federal Reserve will start to taper its stimulus spending late in the fourth quarter, although the risk appears weighted to an early surprise, said Nomura Research.

Worries over the surge in Delta variant cases cranked up after China partly shut the world's third-busiest container port after a worker became infected, which could risk disrupting global trade.

Asia's key gauges - Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia - all fell.

Singtel was the day's fourth-most active share on the STI, with 64 million shares worth $151 million exchanging hands after the telco's quarterly results signalled it has turned the corner with the easing of Covid-19 curbs. The stock rose 2.6 per cent to $2.37.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie said Singtel's 7 per cent total return over three weeks or so has outpaced the global telecommunications sector's marginal gains.

Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 1.24 per cent to $4.08. It reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the first half to $296 million from the same period last year.

Agri giant Wilmar International added 0.45 per cent to $4.51. It saw a 23 per cent jump in net profit for the first half to US$750.9 million (S$1.02 billion) from a year ago.