STI advances even as caution dominates amid rising infections

Shares closed higher yesterday, the first day of the relaxation of rules in Singapore to limit the spread of Covid-19, amid gains across most Asian markets.

The key Straits Times Index rose 30.18 points or 0.95 per cent to 3,207.36. Turnover came in at 1.73 billion shares worth $1.55 billion. Gainers outpaced losers, with 315 counters up and 212 down.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was among the shares most hotly traded, with more than 38.2 million shares changing hands. The shipbuilder announced on Aug 6 a net profit of 1.6 billion yuan (S$339.6 million) in the first half of this year, up 39 per cent from the same period the year before, despite a drop in vessel sales and trading revenue.

During the period, the group set a record for new orders for 112 new vessels, with a total contract value of US$6.67 billion (S$9.1 billion). This contributed to its "unparallelled outstanding order book" of US$8.7 billion for 167 vessels, Yangzijiang said.

Singtel was one of the day's star performers, with its trading volume shooting up to 47 million shares worth some $108 million.

In Hong Kong, shares closed yesterday with healthy gains, tracking advances across most of Asia and boosted by bargain buying of tech firms after a recent sell-off fuelled by China's crackdown on the sector. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.23 per cent, or 322.22 points, to 26,605.62. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.01 per cent, or 35.30 points, to 3,529.93.

The gains were tempered by caution after a directionless showing in Wall Street overnight, and concerns that the rapid spread of Covid-19 Delta variant cases could derail the global economic recovery.