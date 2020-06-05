Starting a sideline delivering boxes of snacks amid the Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic did not put Ms Rachel Tan's entrepreneurial dreams on hold.

Ms Tan, 34, who is in sales, registered her sideline company called SendThinks, which delivers a box of snacks from different countries to customers' doorsteps, in April.

The pandemic had, in fact, pushed her and her sister-in-law to set up the company as the business model centres on people not being able to travel but who still want to send care packages to their loved ones.

SendThinks was one of 3,800 businesses formed in April this year.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat told Parliament on Friday (June 5) that, because of the pandemic, this number was lower than the April average between 2015 and 2019 of 5,500.

But for Ms Tan, the pandemic was the catalyst for the business, which had been brewing in their minds for some time.

"It was only during the Covid-19 circuit breaker that gave us the time, the courage and the push needed to put the idea into place," she added.

One challenge is international shipping during pandemic times. The wait for sea shipment can be months, Ms Tan said.

"But we wanted our snack boxes to be packed and shipped out fast to our customers, hence we have to fly our products in from overseas. This reduces our margins significantly. Courier fees are almost threefold in some instances."



Snacks inside a Taiwan snack box from SendThinks. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



She added: "We are in the midst of launching a Singapore Snack box in our next phase, to give overseas consumers a taste of Singapore's unique snacks and confectioneries."

She is hoping this idea can be their backup plan for the long term, and plans to ensure the business is sustainable, even after Covid-19.

Associate Professor of Law at Singapore Management University Eugene Tan said that entrepreneurs need to identify and plug the gaps in the market in a sustainable way.

He said: "A post-Covid-19 world may very well be radically different from the pre-Covid-19 and current Covid-19 worlds.

"So, entrepreneurs will have to be nimble in not applying norms, ideas, and practices that may have worked well previously."

Prof Tan added: "The challenge is to also look beyond the pandemic - how to ensure that a business will remain viable and relevant and adaptable beyond the pandemic."