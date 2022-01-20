Start-up StaffAny founded by NUS grads raises $4.6 million in funding

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Workforce management start-up StaffAny has raised US$3.4 million (S$4.6 million) in a Series A funding round led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm with US$9.2 billion in assets under management.

Other investors in the round included East Ventures, FreakOut Shinsei Fund, Far East Ventures, Farquhar Venture Capital and Mr Allen Shim, the former chief financial officer of software company Slack.

Founded by a team of alumni from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the NUS Overseas Colleges programme, StaffAny helps businesses with a blue-collar workforce to optimise their staff scheduling, time-tracking and end-of-month time sheet consolidation.

Despite food and beverage being the worst-hit industry by Covid-19, StaffAny saw "strong growth and unprecedented adoption" among small and medium-sized enterprises, "a testament to its product and the resiliency of its leadership team", said GGV Capital global managing partner Jixun Foo.

Last year, StaffAny's workforce management solution tracked more than 11 million employee hours, said co-founder Eugene Ng.

The start-up updated its platform to support businesses grappling with Covid-19 regulations. It introduced integrations with TraceTogether in Singapore and MySejahtera in Malaysia for contact tracing, updates on staff's vaccination status and reminders to conduct Covid-19 tests.

New features implemented last year include auto-scheduling, where employees are scheduled into empty shifts based on customisable criteria and rules, and sales-based scheduling, which allows managers to allocate manpower to meet sales targets and sales per labour hour.

StaffAny plans to expand beyond Singapore and target the Malaysia and Indonesia markets. It is developing a new product to help businesses improve staff engagement and retention.