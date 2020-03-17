StarHub to offset 1 month of rent for 2,000 lower-income seniors, donate $300,000 to Courage Fund

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Telco StarHub is defraying housing rental costs for 2,000 lower-income seniors and donating $300,000 to The Courage Fund, the company said on Tuesday (March 17).

It has pledged to offset one month of housing rental costs for 2,000 lower-income seniors supported by non-profit Care Corner Singapore, who are more vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mainboard-listed firm is also assembling welfare care packs comprising immunity boosters and staple food for 2,000 of Care Corner's lower-income beneficiaries.

Separately, the Courage Fund donation will help provide relief to healthcare workers as well as patients and members of the community affected by Covid-19.

The fund was first set up in 2003 to raise funds for Sars victims and healthcare workers, and is administered by the National Council of Social Service and Community Chest.

Funds for StarHub's initiatives come from its newly created StarHub Cares Covid-19 Fund, which currently stands at over $650,000.

StarHub's board of directors contributes up to 10 per cent of 2019 director fees to the fund, while the company's senior leadership team contributes up to one month of salary.

StarHub employees can also give voluntary contributions. The telco said it is matching all contributions dollar-for-dollar.

Another area impacted by the Covid-19 situation is the reduction in blood donor participation rates. Over 100 StarHub employees will be donating blood over the next few weeks, the telco said.