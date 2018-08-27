StarHub to launch digital marketplace for SMEs

StarHub will launch a digital marketplace for small businesses in October, with United Overseas Bank (UOB) named its first partner yesterday.

The two firms have tied up to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) here adopt digital business solutions. Under the memorandum of understanding, they will look into offering such companies real-time customer transaction insights and technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The marketplace will host digital business solutions for SMEs through product and services providers in various industries. UOB has already signed up to offer its automation and business streamlining tools on the platform, the companies said jointly.

Meanwhile, StarHub will progressively bring its own enterprise solutions on board. These include point-of-sale systems, mobile ordering and in-store analytics, with retail and food and beverage operations a key segment for its SME business.

It also has packages such as broadband and mobile connectivity and accounting and human resource applications, with enterprise services making up 43 per cent of its $2.4 billion in annual revenue, according to its FY2017 report. The latest digital marketplace development comes after StarHub tied up with insurer Prudential last year to build a blockchain-based platform, also aimed at SMEs, for digital trade.

Dr Chong Yoke Sin, chief of StarHub's enterprise business group, said in a media statement that the level of cooperation between StarHub and UOB "enables all of us to break industry silos and to create new value through better connectivity and insights".

Mr Frederick Chin, head of group wholesale banking at UOB, added: "By partnering StarHub and participating in its digital ecosystem, we will be able to help more of our SME customers connect with a broader set of specialised solutions and expertise they need to seize opportunities and overcome business challenges."