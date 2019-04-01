StarHub streamlines its 50 entertainment bundles to seven

SINGAPORE - StarHub has overhauled its entertainment offering to seven entertainment bundles from 50 bundles previously, the telco said on Monday (April 1).

The new "passes" will consist of the English Entertainment Pass, Movies Pass, Asian Entertainment Pass, Malay Entertainment Pass, Indian Entertainment Pass, Filipino Entertainment Pass and Sports Pass. These passes can also be switched at any one given time and any number of times on the telco's online portal for customers.

Other initiatives include offering a no-contract option, removing set-up box rental fees and providing free multi-screen viewing.

To enjoy the new entertainment passes, customers need to be subscribers of StarHub's fibre broadband services, while customers subscribed to another company's broadband would have to pay $15 extra to access the pay-TV service, the telco said in response to queries from The Business Times.

Customers already subscribing to its broadband service will be able to sign up for one pass at $29.90 a month with a 24-month contract or opt for a no-contract option. They can also add more passes according to their needs.

Customers subscribed to the passes will also be able to gain complimentary access to StarHub partner apps such as HBO GO for Movies Pass subscribers and BBC Player for English Entertainment Pass subscribers.

StarHub has also enhanced its multi-screen viewing experience under the new passes, allowing all customers to receive its StarHub TV Go value-added service without any additional charge. All StarHub Mobile postpaid customers will also be able to stream unlimited content on StarHub Go without incurring any local data charges.

Johan Buse, StarHub's chief of consumer business group, said that over time, the telco is committed to introduce "even more sweeping changes to delight and entertain" customers.

"We are pleased to remove clutter, unshackle handcuffs and enhance transparency by slashing the outdated model of basic groups, getting rid of hidden fees and removing set-top box rental charges. Hidden fees are a thing of the past - the price you see is the price you will pay," Mr Buse said.

StarHub shares last traded at $1.50 apiece on Monday as at 3.10pm, up one cent.