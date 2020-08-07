StarHub Q2 service revenue slumps 15%, cuts dividend to 2.5 cents

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - StarHub'S net profit fell 5.6 per cent to $37.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $39.5 million in the year-ago period.

This came as most of the group's retail stores were closed during Singapore's "circuit-breaker" period during the quarter, while its roaming, IDD and prepaid mobile revenues also took a hit from the steep decline in travel as a result of strict border controls instituted in late-March.

The telco said on Friday that Q2 2020 was the first full financial quarter affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenue sank 18 per cent to $453.4 million for the three months, from $552.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

Service revenue slumped 15 per cent to $376.2 million. The telco said its revenues were dragged by lower contributions from mobile, pay TV, broadband and equipment sales.

Mobile service revenues shrank by 25.4 per cent. Postpaid mobile revenues fell due to lower IDD, excess data usage, lower roaming due to a significant drop in global travel caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, lower plan subscriptions and VAS (value-added services) revenues.

The dearth of inbound and outbound travel amid border control measures during the pandemic also weighed on prepaid mobile revenues.

The lower revenues were partially offset by higher contributions from the enterprise business, which was supported by a 10.1 per cent growth in cybersecurity services revenue.

In its enterprise business, despite a slowdown in activity, StarHub expects enterprises to continue investing in their network infrastructure as they adopt cloud services as part of their digitalisation. "The group believes this trend will help to mitigate pricing erosion in traditional telco connectivity services," it said.

Group earnings per share stood at two cents for the quarter, down from 2.2 cents in Q2 2019.

For the first half of this year, net profit declined 17.2 per cent to $77.4 million, while total revenue dropped 16.5 per cent to $959.6 million. Service revenue for the six months was down 11.9 per cent to $781.1 million.

An interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share was recommended for the half year, to be paid on Sept 2 after books closure on Aug 19. In H1 2019, the interim dividend was 4.5 cents, comprising 2.25 cents declared for Q1 and Q2 each.

For FY2020, StarHub on Friday said the group is expected to see a 10-12 per cent decline in service revenue due to uncertainties in consumer demand caused by Covid-19 measures.

"Due consideration has also been given to longer sales cycles, project and tender delays experienced by the enterprise business as a result of Covid-19," the telco added.

The group also expects to declare a final dividend for H2 2020 that is equal to or higher than the first-half's interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share.

Last week, StarHub announced that its chief executive officer Peter Kaliaropoulos will retire on Oct 31. The company said it will immediately start a global search for its next head honcho.

StarHub shares gained $0.01 or 0.8 per cent to close at $1.22 on Thursday.