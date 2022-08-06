StarHub posts 10.3% fall in first-half profit as expenses rise

StarHub on Thursday posted a 10.3 per cent drop in net profit to $60.9 million for its half year ended June 30, from $67.9 million a year ago, as expenses increased.

This was despite higher revenue, which rose 8.7 per cent to $1.1 billion from $973.7 million a year ago, the group said in a regulatory filing.

The gain in revenue was mainly due to higher contributions from its mobile, broadband, entertainment and enterprise businesses, offset by lower sales of equipment, it added.

StarHub's total operating expenses in the first half of 2022 were 10.5 per cent higher at $967 million, from $875.5 million a year ago. This was mainly due to the consolidation of JOS Singapore and JOS Malaysia (under regional information and communications technology services) and MyRepublic Broadband, as well as higher cyber-security services operating expenses, the group said.

Earnings per share fell to 3.3 cents for the half year, from 3.7 cents a year ago.

Mr Johan Buse, chief of StarHub's consumer business group, said the firm was "actively contemplating" how it would deal with the challenge of inflation and would not rule out any options, including the potential raising of prices.

The company noted that it was still facing "escalating" competition in areas such as its mobile segment. In particular, the company gained 26,000 new prepaid subscribers year on year in the second quarter of this year, but average revenue per user (ARPU) fell by $2 to $8 in the same period due to increased promotions.

On the other hand, second-quarter post-paid ARPU grew by $1 to $29 from the previous year, while the post-paid subscriber base grew by 77,000 subscribers due to an increase in the telco's Giga subscriber base.

Revenue from StarHub's entertainment segment grew 5.4 per cent to $49.2 million from the previous year in the second quarter of this year. The telco attributed this to higher advertising revenue and subscription prices.

The results largely beat the forward guidance that StarHub provided, with service revenue rising 11.7 per cent year on year for the half year, compared with the 10 per cent that it had expected.

In addition, service earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at 24.6 per cent, beating the company's guidance for at least 20 per cent.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share for the half year, unchanged from the previous year. Books close on Aug 16 and the dividend will be paid on Aug 31.

Shares of StarHub closed flat at $1.26 on Thursday before the results were announced.

THE BUSINESS TIMES