Starbucks sales miss Wall St targets amid China's virus curbs

BANGALORE • Starbucks has suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year as sales growth missed Wall Street targets because of China's Covid-19 curbs.

Comparable sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years to tap rising coffee consumption, declined 23 per cent, overshadowing the 12 per cent growth in North America.

China's strict lockdown measures have upended the operations of most global companies that have a significant presence in the Chinese market, including Apple and Gucci parent Kering.

"I remain convinced Starbucks' business in China will be eventually larger than our business in the US," chief executive officer Howard Schultz said in a call with investors on Tuesday.

The company expects "even greater impact" to its third-quarter results because of the timing of the lockdowns in Shanghai and resurgence of the virus in Beijing.

Even so, demand in its US stores has been "relentless", Mr Schultz said.

Shares rose 5 per cent in extended trading following the results.

"Demand and revenue are key drivers," said Mr Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners. "Everything is going well in spite of the pandemic, and strength in the US offsets the weakness in China."