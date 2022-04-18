Starbucks is top F&B employer in S'pore amid manpower shortage, Covid-19 curbs

SINGAPORE - Cafe chain Starbucks is one of the best employers in Singapore and the top-ranking food and beverage firm in the 2022 Singapore's Best Employers survey.

It earned this accolade despite the industry being hit by a severe manpower shortage and restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perks that its 2,000 employees here enjoy include free coffee and tea, as well as a chance to travel to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, where coffee beans are farmed, to understand what goes into preparing the beans that are used in its iconic brews.

The coffee giant, headquartered in the United States, is placed 15th among more than 1,700 employers in the survey, which over 17,000 employees in Singapore responded to.

The survey, conducted jointly by global research firm Statista and The Straits Times, looked at how willing employees were to recommend their employer and other companies in their industry to friends and family.

Google is the top employer in the list, followed by the Economic Development Board and The Lego Group.

Starbucks Singapore general manager Patrick Kwok said that being the top food and beverage firm in the list is especially meaningful, as the industry was among the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This award is an affirmation... that we are on the right track in building Starbucks as a great place to learn and grow for our team.

"We are also very grateful to our managers who persevered through this unusual time together with the company to keep our employees safe and engaged."