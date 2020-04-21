StanChart, Astra agree to lower sale price for their Bank Permata stakes

SINGAPORE (REUTERS, THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Standard Chartered said on Monday (April 20) it had agreed with Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International to sell their stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata to lender Bangkok Bank at a reduced price.

The three companies agreed to a purchase price that values Permata at 1.63 times its book value as of March 31, down from the earlier agreed multiple of 1.77 times, conditional upon the deal closing before June 30.

Astra International is a 50.1-per cent subsidiary of Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

StanChart and Astra International, each holding 44.56 per cent of shares in the Indonesian lender, are looking to sell their combined 89.1 per cent holding in Permata to Bangkok Bank in an all-cash deal first disclosed in December last year. It would be the first major overseas acquisition for the Thai bank.

The revised illustrative sale price amounts to some US$2.26 billion (S$3.22 billion) in total, with half or US$1.13 billion going to Astra and StanChart each, based on 1.63 times book value as at Dec 31, 2019.

The actual price will be determined based on Permata's published book value for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Permata operates about 330 branches across 62 cities in South-east Asia's biggest economy.

Jardine C&C said that Astra, StanChart and Bangkok Bank on Monday signed an amendment letter to their Dec 12 conditional share purchase agreement.

If completion does not occur by June 30, the amendments will automatically be deemed null and void, and the original terms and conditions - including the original sale price - will prevail.

Based on the audited financial statements of the Jardine C&C group for the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2019, the carrying value of the Permata sale shares is US$758.3 million. The revised illustrative share price represents a gain on disposal of some US$370.6 million over the carrying value of the sale shares, Jardine C&C said.

Net profit attributable to the sale shares is about US$52.4 million based on Jardine C&C's FY2019 financial statements.

Jardine C&C shares fell $0.02 or 0.1 per cent to trade at $21.05 as at 9.03am on Tuesday.