ST Index rises on upbeat data and widening vaccine roll-outs

Singapore shares closed higher yesterday, buoyed by record highs on Wall Street last Friday, a hopeful pace of vaccine roll-outs and signs of easing pandemic pain globally.

The key Straits Times Index finished at 2,931.52, after advancing 0.21 per cent.

Major gauges in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia posted gains as well. United States markets were shut yesterday for Washington's Birthday holiday, while Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan remained closed for Chinese New Year.

"There's a robust risk-on tone in markets today... The probability of a large and swift fiscal package by mid-March has just gone up substantially," said Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes.

With the impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump over, there are expectations that the Democrats would be more focused on the proposed stimulus package, which could explain the upbeat mood in financial markets.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday that it is maintaining the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 4 per cent to 6 per cent for this year, after an improved earlier estimate for last year's GDP.

On the local bourse, turnover stood at 2.5 billion shares worth $1.09 billion. OCBC Bank, Wilmar International and Singtel led gains.

DBS fell 0.73 per cent to $25.88. Phillip Securities has an "accumulate" rating on it, with a target price of $29.50 on higher earnings expectations.

AEM Holdings shares surged 7.44 per cent to $4.62. The electronics services provider yesterday said it received an in-principle nod on Saturday for the listing and quotation of new shares, a pre-condition for its $99.7 million buy-out offer for contract manufacturer CEI.