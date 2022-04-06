ST Index outperforms region following Wall Street surge

The Singapore market saw some gains yesterday as US equities surged overnight following Tesla chief executive Elon Musk's Twitter stake announcement, which sent the counter's shares 27.1 per cent higher while Tesla rallied by over 5 per cent.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.8 per cent to 3,445.01. Gainers outnumbered losers 259 to 123 in the broader market, with 1.03 billion shares worth $1.05 billion changing hands.

Regional markets saw more moderate gains, with Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index edging up 0.2 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index closed down 0.1 per cent. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong took the day off to observe the Qing Ming Festival.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said activity in Asia was muted because any bullish overspill from Wall Street is being offset by increasing nerves around China's Covid-19 situation as Shanghai reported more than 13,000 daily cases for the first time.

"Fears are increasing that China's Covid-zero policy could lead to wider and more extended shutdowns in the face of Omicron, something that will not only impact China and Asia's growth but also have knock-on effects around the world," he added.

In Singapore, Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded counter, closing flat at 10 cents after 103 million shares worth $10.3 million changed hands.

Among STI constituents, property developer City Developments Limited was the biggest gainer, closing 3.8 per cent higher at $8.29. At the bottom of the table was Dairy Farm International, which shed 1 per cent to close at US$2.99.

All three local banks closed higher. DBS rose 1 per cent to close at $35.91, UOB ended 0.7 per cent higher at $31.97, while OCBC Bank closed at $12.37, edging up 0.2 per cent.

Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding were also hotly traded after brokerage CGS-CIMB increased its target price to $2.41 from $1.78, if the company's plans to list its investment arm spin-off Yangzijiang Financial Holdings come to fruition.