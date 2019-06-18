ST Engineering in tie-ups with Air NZ, Honeywell

ST Engineering's aerospace arm has entered into partnerships with Air New Zealand and Honeywell.

It will join forces with Air NZ to trial the use of drones to inspect aircraft and act as a licensed repair centre for Honeywell components.

Air NZ will use an unmanned drone system developed by ST Engineering called DroScan.

It travels around the outside of an aircraft to inspect its surface and produce high-definition images, which are checked to detect defects.

Aircraft engineers can carry out further inspections if needed, said ST Engineering.

The drone inspection trials will take place at Air NZ's facility next to Changi Airport, where its aircraft undergo maintenance checks.

"Using a drone to inspect our aircraft will save time, taking around one to two hours, compared with up to six - depending on aircraft type - which means repairs can start sooner if needed, and our aircraft will be able to get back in the air more quickly," said Air NZ chief ground operations officer Carrie Hurihanganui.



Air New Zealand will use an unmanned drone system developed by ST Engineering called DroScan in a trial to inspect the surface of planes at its facility next to Changi Airport. PHOTO: AIR NEW ZEALAND



"We've trialled using DroScan on a number of our aircraft undergoing maintenance inspections in Singapore now and believe using a drone will also help improve inspection quality.

"In future, there may be an opportunity to use the device in New Zealand, for example, to conduct ad hoc inspections after lightning strikes."

Both companies are also collaborating to manufacture 3D-printed replacement interior parts and to use data analytics to optimise maintenance activities.

Under the Honeywell agreement, ST Engineering becomes an official member of the Honeywell Channel Partner network, and will have access to its maintenance documents and technical support for over 2,000 individual part numbers from avionics to electrical and mechanical components.

ST Engineering said it will use Honeywell's technologies and software solutions to provide one-stop component repair and overhaul services for operators worldwide.