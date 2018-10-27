ST Engg wins deal to install doors for Jakarta's LRT system

ST Engineering has won a contract to install platform screen doors for the Jabodebek Light Rail Transit (LRT) system under construction in Jakarta.

The contract was awarded by PT Len Railway System, a subsidiary of PT Len Industri, which is part of Indonesia's Ministry of State Owned Enterprises.

The contract marks the conglomerate's first foray into the Indonesian metro market.

Delivery of the doors for the first two stations will begin next March with progressive delivery of the remaining 16 stations by March 2020, ST Engineering said.

The doors act as safety barrier between the platform and the track.

The new LRT system will consist of 18 stations connecting Jakarta's city centre to suburbs in Bogor, Bekasi and Depok, and is expected to face high human traffic during peak hours.

In addition, ST Engineering has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Len and PT Eltran - a unit of PT Len - to collaborate on future projects.

The MOU will combine ST Engineering's rail electronics capabilities with PT Len and PT Eltran's expertise in mechanical, electrical and telecommunications systems to co-develop rail solutions catered for Indonesian and overseas cities.

Mr Ravinder Singh, president of electronics at ST Engineering said: "This contract win reinforces our position as an industry leader in smart rail transportation, strengthening our record of more than 100 rail electronics projects in 41 cities around the world."