ST Engg in joint venture with Israel defence powerhouse

A unit of Singapore Technologies Engineering is setting up a joint-venture here with state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

ST Engineering and IAI, one of Israel's three major aerospace and defence companies, will each have a half stake in the new venture.

It will market and sell advanced naval missiles.

ST Engineering said it does not expect a material impact on its consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share from the set-up of the venture.

Separately, it was reported this week that aerospace companies here are repositioning themselves for the long road to recovery amid the pandemic.

ST Engineering said its aerospace sector has seen demand fall for both the maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as its original equipment manufacturing businesses, although the impact is mitigated by a diverse customer base and broad service offerings.

ST Engineering shares closed down 1.22 per cent at $3.25 yesterday.

Related Story ST Engineering donates $1m to help bridge digital divide

THE BUSINESS TIMES