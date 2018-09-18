ST and BT launch forum to showcase global thought leaders

The Straits Times and The Business Times will launch a public interactive forum next month to showcase prominent thought leaders from around the world in various fields.

The "Cutting Edge" series will feature live interviews with audience participation, and will also be videocast to reach global audiences.

The forums, which will take place every quarter, will be moderated by Straits Times associate editor Vikram Khanna. They will be sponsored by GuocoLand.

A renowned expert on innovation and corporate disruption will be the first personality to be featured in the Cutting Edge series, which will be launched on Oct 5.

Professor Howard Yu, who is LEGO professor of management and innovation at the prestigious IMD Business School in Switzerland and director of the school's advanced management programme for top executives, will share his insights on the biggest challenges facing today's companies.

Prof Yu is author of the recent business bestseller LEAP: How To Thrive In A World Where Everything Can Be Copied.

The Thinkers 50 radar list, which scans the world for pioneers in management thinking, ranks him among the thought leaders most likely to shape the future of how companies are managed and led.

In his acclaimed book, Prof Yu draws on industrial history over the last 200 years to explain why companies are able to come from nowhere to displace industry leaders, how they can harness new strategies, technologies and shifts in the marketplace to succeed amid competition and how they can re-invent themselves in a changing world.

Hong Kong-born Prof Yu received his doctoral degree in management from Harvard Business School.

Apart from corporate strategy, he has also worked on hot-button issues such as the risks and opportunities for companies presented by Big Data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

He has also created training programmes for major companies, including Mars, Maersk, Electrolux, Daimler, Sanofi and Novartis.

FIRST FORUM TO FEATURE EXPERT ON INNOVATION AND DISRUPTION

The Cutting Edge forum with Professor Howard Yu will be held at the URA function hall, 45 Maxwell Road, on Oct 5 at 2.20pm. Registration will start at 1.30pm. Limited tickets are available at $68 for those who register by Sept 26, and $85 thereafter. The price includes a copy of Prof Yu's book, as well as refreshments. To register for the forum, please go to https://www.gevme.com/thecuttingedge

Prof Yu's research and consulting work has also focused on Asian economies. For example, he has examined the strategies adopted by Western companies, such as GE, IBM and Novartis, to make inroads into China and other emerging markets in the region.

He has had research collaborations with several organisations in Asia, including Temasek Holdings in Singapore; TravelSky, China Resources, Cofco and Tencent in China; and Nitto and Recruit Holdings in Japan.

Commenting on the Cutting Edge forum series, Singapore Press Holdings editor-in-chief (English, Malay and Tamil Media) Warren Fernandez said: "This new series aims to feature leading thinkers and doers who are at the cutting edge of their fields. We hope they will bring interesting ideas and perspectives to engage our audiences. We're happy to partner with GuocoLand to make this happen."

Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, group managing director of GuocoLand Singapore, said: "Together with SPH, we want to bring in renowned practitioners and thought leaders to inspire us on how best to embrace change and thrive in uncertainty."