Sri Lanka to have Sim Leisure theme parks

Singapore-listed Sim Leisure Group will develop theme parks in Sri Lanka, it announced yesterday.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Sri Lanka-listed Elpitiya Plantations will sublease land while Sim Leisure will develop and operate parks under its Escape brand.

Sim Leisure aims to start construction next month, having received preliminary approval. Both parties expect to sign the definitive agreement for the deal this month.

Elpitiya Plantations is an associate of Sri Lanka-listed blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence.

The new theme parks will be located halfway between Colombo city and the main beach resort of Galle, on the south-west coast.

Sim Leisure chief executive Sim Choo Kheng said: "The country's unpolluted coastline and beaches bring tourists from all over the world and its tourism industry is growing at an incredible pace.

"Furthermore, the cost of doing business in Sri Lanka is relatively low."

The Penang-based group is also planning to expand to China and other South-east Asian cities.

Sim Leisure owns and operates the Escape outdoor adventure and water theme parks in Malaysia. It has completed projects such as the thematic design of certain zones at Universal Studios Singapore and the fitting out of all facilities at a large indoor water park in Bahrain.

It debuted on Catalist in March last year with an opening price that was 22.7 per cent lower than its initial public offering price.

Sim Leisure shares closed unchanged at 22 cents yesterday.

