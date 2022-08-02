S'pore stocks track Wall Street gains; Asian bourses mostly up

STI rises 0.9%; gainers beat losers 309 to 200

Jardine C&C is index's top performer with 5% jump

Shares of all three local banks in the black, adding 0.6-1.2%

Singapore stocks kicked off the month of August in the black after tracking Wall Street's third day of gains last Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.9 per cent, or 27.19 points to close at 3,238.75.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 309 to 200 after 1.25 billion shares worth $929.3 million changed hands.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes noted that dovish messaging from the Federal Open Market Committee and better-than-feared corporate earnings may have strengthened investor sentiment.

"Investors have been diving back into growth stocks with a rapidly slowing economy hinting at less aggressive tightening. And with the market in the 'bad data is good' mode, there has been little good economic news to reverse the path of least resistance," he said.

Markets in Asia were mostly up yesterday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.03 per cent, the Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.3 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index climbed 0.7 per cent.

On the STI, Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top gainer after climbing 5 per cent to close at $29.41.

Keppel DC Reit was at the bottom of the table, declining 2.9 per cent to close at $2.01.

The trio of banks were also in the black. UOB gained 1.2 per cent to close at $27.89, while DBS rose 0.8 per cent to close at $31.73 and OCBC climbed 0.6 per cent to close at $11.74.

On the oil markets, Brent and WTI both lost more than 1 per cent, and investors are now eyeing a meeting of Opec and other major producers this week, where they will discuss their deal to raise output slowly.

"The US has expressed optimism about the potential for an Opec+ supply response," said Mr Innes.

"Opec+ seems more likely to signal a willingness to continue cooperating long-term."