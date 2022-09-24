S'pore stocks stumble on inflation woes, after gloomy Wall St session

Singapore's higher-than-expected headline inflation for August caught market watchers by surprise on Friday and helped send local shares into a tailspin.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dived 1.1 per cent to 3,227.10 and down 1.3 per cent for the week. Losers well outnumbered gainers 340 to 179 with 1.33 billion shares worth $1.41 billion traded.

Apart from "broad-based price pressures" that lifted Singapore's headline inflation, OCBC chief economist Selena Ling noted that core inflation had also accelerated, reflecting a stronger pick-up in prices of services and food.

"It underpins our belief that core inflation may not have peaked yet for the economy as domestic drivers for inflation are becoming more prominent," Ms Ling added.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the biggest gainer on the STI, surging 12.7 per cent to $1.24 and triggering a query from Singapore Exchange Regulation. The counter was also the most actively traded, with 153.7 million shares changing hands.

Emperador was the only other gainer among the STI stocks, rising 1 per cent to 49.5 cents.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was at the bottom of the table, falling 2.7 per cent to US$55.45.

The trio of local banks all finished lower. DBS slipped 0.4 per cent to $33.40, OCBC fell 1.9 per cent to $12.08, while UOB lost 1.4 per cent to $27.14.

Most key Asian markets ended in the red as several central banks ramped up interest rates. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI shed between 0.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent. Australian shares plunged 1.9 per cent after Thursday's holiday to be down 2.4 per cent on the week and 6 per cent for the month.

The declines followed a gloomy session on Wall Street overnight with the S&P 500 index down 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq down 1.3 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent.