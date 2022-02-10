S'pore stocks stay in the black despite virus, inflation concerns

Local investors paid little heed to another five-figure Covid-19 case count on Tuesday and possible worries over inflation data to send shares up again yesterday.

The benchmark Straits Times Index booked a third consecutive day of gains this week, rising 0.5 per cent, or 18.3 points, to close at 3,420.04.

Turnover across the broader market came in at 1.5 billion shares worth $1.4 billion, with gainers outnumbering losers 324 to 179.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said a lot is riding on the US inflation data out today to ease some concerns about tightening ahead. An underperformance or matching of expectations may provide further relief, he noted.

Mr Yeap added that Chinese stocks would be in focus after state-backed funds were said to have entered the local market to provide support against recent declines.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest decliner on the Singapore bourse, falling 2.3 per cent to US$60.

Aviation-related counters were also among the few constituent decliners. Sats was down 0.7 per cent to $4.02, while Singapore Airlines shed 0.2 per cent to $5.32.

Thinly traded Prudential was the biggest advancer on the bourse, gaining 2.9 per cent to US$17.80.

Other gainers for the day were DBS, which rose 1.1 per cent to $36.98, and Venture Corp, up 1 per cent to $18.50.

The Place Holdings was the most heavily traded stock, with 51.4 million shares changing hands. It closed at 8.1 cents, up 8 per cent.

Other heavily traded counters were Jiutian Chemical, Rex International and Disa.

Elsewhere, markets ended the day on a more upbeat note. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, the Hang Seng was up 2.1 per cent, and the KLCI in Malaysia added 1.4 per cent. The Kospi and SSE Composite Index each rose 0.8 per cent.

Australian shares closed up 1.1 per cent at a three-week high.