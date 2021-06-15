S'pore stocks start week in red despite easing of Covid-19 curbs

• Benchmark index dips 0.2%; gainers beat losers 212 to 182

• Across region, Nikkei 225, KL Composite Index, Kospi up

• Three local banks among the top decliners.

Local shares started the week on a slightly dour note despite the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions as part of Singapore's reopening.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.2 per cent or 4.83 points to end at 3,153.14 yesterday. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 212 to 182, after some 2.14 billion securities worth $941.5 million changed hands.

Across the region, markets generally ended the day in the black. The Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 0.5 per cent, while the Kospi rose 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong and Taipei were closed.

IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi said some cautious sentiments may linger globally ahead of the United States Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting tomorrow as investors weigh prospects over when it may begin "tapering discussions".

On the local bourse, Prudential was the top advancer of the day, gaining 11.2 per cent or US$1.71 to finish the day at US$17.02. Powermatic Data Systems was another top advancer, up 26.5 per cent or 71 cents to $3.39.

Most of the locally listed glovemakers were also among the gainers. Top Glove added 1.3 per cent to $1.58; Riverstone Holdings gained 2.3 per cent to $1.35; and UG Healthcare rose 1.6 per cent to 62 cents. Newly listed Sri Trang Gloves was among the biggest decliners, losing 5.1 per cent to $1.85.

The three banks were also among the top losers. UOB lost 0.6 per cent to $25.98; OCBC Bank fell 0.8 per cent to $12.23; and DBS shed 0.2 per cent to $29.66.

Amos Group was the most actively traded counter for the day. The counter ended up 9.1 per cent or 0.2 cent at 2.4 cents, after some 144.9 million shares changed hands.