S'pore stocks start trading week in the red alongside regional peers

China's inflation data, Covid-19 situation affect sentiment

STI falls 0.6%; decliners outpace advancers 336 to 150

Ascent Bridge, Keppel Corp up; Jardine Matheson, banks down

Local shares ended the first trading day of the week in the red. Like regional stock markets, the Singapore bourse took a cue from a rise in China's inflation data.

China's March producer price index also rose 8.3 per cent year on year, official data showed.

In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.6 per cent, or 19.72 points, yesterday to close at 3,363.56.

Daily turnover came in at 1.74 billion securities worth a total of $1.28 billion. Decliners outpaced advancers 336 to 150.

It was also a sea of red across the region. The KLCI fell 0.2 per cent, the Kospi shed 0.3 per cent, and the Hang Seng Index fell 3 per cent. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.6 per cent, and the SSE Composite Index was down 2.6 per cent.

"It is China's Covid-19 situation that is making Asia nervous," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"With China's government doggedly sticking to its Covid-zero policy, fears are increasing that an extended lockdown in China, which may spread to other major industrial cities, will darken an already cloudy outlook for China's growth."

On the local bourse, watch-listed Ascent Bridge was the biggest gainer, adding 12 per cent to close at $1.12. The company was previously known as AEI Corp, but last month announced a change of name along with moves to diversify into the alcoholic beverages business.

Another top advancer was Keppel Corp. The stock added 0.8 per cent to close at $6.63.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was at the other end of the table, falling 1.1 per cent to US$56.20.

The trio of lenders were also among the biggest decliners for the day. DBS Bank slipped 0.9 per cent to $34.05; UOB shed 0.3 per cent to $31.50, while OCBC Bank lost 0.5 per cent to $12.14.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter by volume, with some 320.7 million shares changing hands over the day. The stock was up 1.9 per cent at $0.106 at yesterday's close.