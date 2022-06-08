S'pore stocks rise as regional markets see mixed trading

Local shares climbed yesterday amid mixed trading across regional markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) was in negative territory for most of the session, but climbed higher in the final hour of trading to close at 3,231.54, up 0.2 per cent or 4.91 points.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that the latest fund flow data showed another week of net outflows from institutional investors in the STI last week, "which may suggest that some reservations remain".

The STI has also been trading in a consolidation pattern over the past month, suggesting a "wait-and-see" sentiment for now, he added. "A break out of the consolidation zone in either direction may potentially be looked upon as a signal for either the buyers or the sellers taking greater control."

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top STI gainer for the day, rising 3.1 per cent to close at $30.80.

Shares of Sats ended at the bottom of the index performance table yesterday, slipping 1.2 per cent to $4.04.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 253 to 242, after 1.9 billion securities worth $1.1 billion changed hands.

Shares of Yangzijiang Financial Holding were among the most actively traded. The counter fell 2.8 per cent to 52.5 cents, after 72.7 million shares worth $38.2 million were traded.

Key indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia fell between 0.6 and 1.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent.

SPI Asset Management's Mr Stephen Innes said: "Investors are hyper-focused on inflation, economic growth and future Fed policy. Most assume the worst and think a financial tsunami will hit the US and global markets."

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse