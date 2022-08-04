S'pore stocks rise as jitters over Sino-US tensions ease

Asian markets shrugged off worries yesterday as China has thus far exercised military restraint over a trip made by a high-level US official to Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived safely on the island, regarded as a breakaway province by Beijing, amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the world's two largest economies, thereby easing investor concern over possible military conflict for now.

"Given that it's an evolving event, investors should brace themselves for a test of nerves which may imply high market volatility in the near term," said fund manager Bao Xiadong. "The official return of US influence in the Asia-Pacific will inevitably accelerate US-China decoupling."

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 12.91 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 3,252.06, buoyed by the local banking trio following the release of OCBC Bank's financial results.

The counter was up 1.4 per cent, or 17 cents, at $11.99.

OCBC's results helped to lift confidence in the other two banking counters, with DBS shares rising 1.96 per cent to $32.33 and UOB at 0.18 per cent higher at $27.78.

The price of Singtel shares was 2.66 per cent lower at market close, following the telco's announcement on Tuesday evening that its joint-venture company Telkomsel has entered into a sale-and-purchase agreement to sell 6,000 more telecommunication towers to Telkom Indonesia subsidiary Mitratel.

There were 184 counters that posted dips while 283 registered gains in the broader market on a turnover of 1.21 billion with a total value of $970.9 million.

Concerns remain that market volatility could continue for some time. "It's hard to see any meaningful upside in equities right now," said UBS wealth adviser Xi Qiao.

"The market is going to trade pretty mixed (and) stay choppy until we have a little bit more certainty," she told Bloomberg News.