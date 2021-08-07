S'pore stocks inch up ahead of US non-farm payroll data

Investors in the local market were in wait-and-see mode yesterday ahead of non-farm payroll data in the United States, but they still managed to move the market up a tad.

The Straits Times Index closed up 2.08 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,177.18 for the day and notched a gain of 0.32 per cent for the week.

Gainers outpaced losers 238 to 219 on the broader market on turnover of 1.41 billion shares worth $1.21 billion.

DBS ended trading at its 52-week high of $31, up 0.65 per cent, one day after it restored its dividend payout amid a 37 per cent higher quarterly net profit. It had a market capitalisation of $79.6 billion at the close of trading yesterday.

Mainboard-listed Excelpoint Technology jumped 29.61 per cent to $1.16, a day after it reported net earnings that more than quadrupled to US$12 million (S$16.2 million) for the half-year ended June.

It also posted a 45.3 per cent rise in revenue to US$740.9 million, thanks to higher sales from its Singapore and Hong Kong units.

Jiutian Chemical was the most traded counter, with 109.7 million shares changing hands. The shares closed at 9.2 cents, up 8.24 per cent.

Elsewhere in the region, markets put up mixed performances despite gains on Wall Street overnight amid optimism over corporate earnings.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 continued to set a cracking pace, despite much of the east coast being under strict lockdown. The index closed up 0.36 per cent at another record high, with the tech and mining sectors leading the charge.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was in the winner's circle as well, up 0.33 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index, however, dropped 0.24 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1 per cent; and the Kospi in South Korea dipped 0.18 per cent.

There was no joy across the Causeway either, with Malaysian shares shedding 0.4 per cent.