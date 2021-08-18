S'pore stocks fall for second day despite upbeat exports data

Local shares fell for the second day in a row despite some positive news on the macroeconomic front.

Singapore booked a non-oil domestic exports growth of 12.7 per cent last month, beating economists' expectations. Coronavirus fears, however, continued to linger among investors.

The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.86 per cent to close at 3,118.51 points. Losers outpaced gainers 369 to 146, after 1.56 billion securities worth $1.37 billion changed hands.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said the longer-term outlook for the Singapore market remains intact. "With 75 per cent of its population being fully vaccinated, the overall economic landscape for Singapore seems positive, with gradual reopening towards the rest of the year driving demand in the service sector, which has been lagging in terms of recovery," he said.

Of the 30 STI constituent stocks, only two ended in the black. Sats came out tops, rising 0.5 per cent to $4.02, while Ascendas Reit gained 0.3 per cent to $3.09.

Across the broader market, tech names were among the biggest losers. iFast was the top decliner, shedding 6.2 per cent to $8.22.

Nanofilm extended its decline, falling a further 10.1 per cent to $3.82. Venture was another loser, closing 1.7 per cent lower at $19.14.

Banks were also among the biggest decliners. UOB lost 1.1 per cent to $26.01, DBS fell 0.7 per cent to $30.47, while OCBC Bank slipped 0.9 per cent to $11.78.

Addvalue Tech was the most heavily traded stock, and its price took a hit after some 96.8 million shares changed hands. It ended at 0.9 cent, down 30.8 per cent.

Other heavily traded counters included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Sembcorp Marine and Oceanus.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets mostly closed lower. The Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent, the Hang Seng lost 1.7 per cent, and the Kospi shed 0.9 per cent. The KLCI, however, ended the day higher.