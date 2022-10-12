S'pore stocks fall for fourth day as key Asian markets tumble

Singapore stocks closed lower for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking a decline in most Asian markets following a negative session overnight on Wall Street.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.1 per cent or 2.47 points to close at 3,105.00.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 314 to 199 after 1.4 billion securities worth $1.1 billion were traded.

Key indexes in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea were among the decliners, tumbling between 1.8 and 4.4 per cent, as they resumed trading following a long weekend.

Semiconductor stocks were among the losers in these markets, following a move by the Biden administration to curb China's access to US semiconductor technology.

"Coming back from the holiday break, Japan and South Korea markets are catching up to previous global market losses, with their exposure to the tech sector spurring a greater extent of sell-off as mirrored on Wall Street," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

On the local bourse, shares of tech manufacturers also ended the day in the red with AEM Holdings, Frencken and UMS falling between 2.5 and 4.2 per cent.

Venture Corporation was one of the bottom three STI performers on Tuesday, after its shares slipped 2.1 per cent to close at $16.47. Jardine Cycle & Carriage shares finished at the bottom of the table after falling 3.4 per cent to $33.90.

Units of Keppel DC Reit climbed 2.4 per cent to close at $1.71, ending the day as the top index gainer.

There was a glimmer of optimism for investors in comments from United States Federal Reserve vice-chairman Lael Brainard, who appeared to hint at a more cautious tone for policy as the hikes already announced work through the economy. But SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said traders were likely to be guarded in their reaction to the remarks.

• Additional reporting by AFP