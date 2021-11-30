S'pore stocks extend losses amid worries over new Covid-19 variant

• STI falls 1.4% as decliners beat advancers in broader market

• Hongkong Land is top gainer on STI, closing up 0.7% at US$5.56

• Most regional markets also end lower due to coronavirus fears

The Straits Times Index (STI) extended its losses yesterday amid uncertainties over the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, ending 1.4 per cent lower at 3,120.58.

In the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 303 to 198, with 1.76 billion shares worth $2.15 billion changing hands.

Across Asia, most markets closed lower over the latest Covid-19 strain, which was first detected in South Africa and has since been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.6 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9 per cent - hitting its lowest close since Oct 6 - and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index edged down 0.1 per cent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent.

On the STI, Hongkong Land was the top gainer, closing up 0.7 per cent or US$0.04 at US$5.56.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines was at the bottom of the table, closing down 2.8 per cent or $0.14 at $4.91. Another aviation counter, SATS, was also down, falling 2 per cent, or S$0.08 to close at $3.90.

DBS Group Research analysts said in a flash note yesterday that the aviation sector would probably remain negative under their worst-case scenario, where border reopenings could be pushed back by six to nine months.

"If Omicron was to overtake Delta as the dominant variant, we would be negative on aviation in general, especially the airlines as international travel would remain highly restricted and the recent easing would have to be rolled back for an extended period," they said.

The trio of banks were also in the red, with DBS falling 2.5 per cent or $0.78 to close at $30.79, while UOB ended down 2.1 per cent or $0.58 at $26.53 and OCBC finished at $11.34, down 1.8 per cent or $0.21.