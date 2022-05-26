S'pore stocks extend losses amid worries over global economy

Concerns over the global economy and the impact on Singapore sent local shares further into the red yesterday.

The gloom left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.5 per cent, or 15.46 points, at 3,179.58. In the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 229 to 204 on trade of 1.35 billion shares worth $1.21 billion.

Investors were rattled by a Trade and Industry Ministry report that the external economic environment has slipped since February.

It maintained its growth forecast at 3 per cent to 5 per cent for this year but warned that expansion will likely come in at the lower half of the range because of the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

The market was subdued despite Enterprise Singapore projecting that non-oil domestic exports will grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent, up from the previous tip of 0 per cent to 2 per cent.

Regional markets were mixed after a similar session on Wall Street. Seoul's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended up 0.3 per cent, the Kuala Lumpur stocks added 0.3 per cent and Australian shares put on 0.4 per cent.

But the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.3 per cent while the Jakarta Composite slipped 0.4 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said investors in Asia may be focusing on how the overnight moves on Wall Street are being counterbalanced by China equities rising modestly. The Nasdaq suffered another ugly round of selling on Tuesday amid weak earnings and economic data.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said geopolitical risks and China's lockdowns remain "elements of uncertainty" and will likely be more severe and prolonged than earlier expected.

Transport giant ComfortDelGro was at the bottom of the STI table, down 2.1 per cent to $1.42, while Sembcorp Industries was the top gainer, up 0.7 per cent at $2.81.

The most active by volume was CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, which closed 0.9 per cent lower at $2.21, with 27.2 million units changing hands.