S'pore stocks erase weekly gain as US rate hike fears return

Markets went topsy-turvy again yesterday as doubts returned about the cooler-than-expected United States inflation data released two days earlier.

The mood change sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.99 per cent, or 32.69 points, to 3,269.27, erasing the week's gains in the process.

Losers outstripped gainers 271 to 220 after 1.46 billion shares worth $1.1 billion changed hands.

The gloom this time was largely based on the growing belief, including among Federal Reserve officials, that the US central bank is unlikely to pivot from its hawkish stance on interest rate hikes despite softening inflation data.

The response across the region was mixed.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.6 per cent on its return to trading after a holiday. Hong Kong shares added 0.5 per cent and South Korea added 0.2 per cent, but Australia's ASX was down 0.5 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said markets reacted as Wall Street started to second guess how soon the Fed will find itself in a position to pivot after pushback.

He added: "Fed rate hike expectations will bounce between a half-point and 75 basis points ahead of the September policy meeting. But it is way too early to... expect the next round of inflation readings to keep that declining pace."

The biggest losers among STI constituents were Jardine Matheson, which tumbled 6.5 per cent to US$51.20, and Thai Beverage, down 3.7 per cent to 65.5 cents.

The trio of local banks all ended down, with OCBC losing the most, closing 2.3 per cent lower at $12.17.

DBS lost 0.4 per cent to $33.35 while UOB fell 0.3 per cent to $27.32.

Only three constituent stocks managed to post gains - City Developments Limited, which added 1.2 per cent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 0.5 per cent, and Venture Corporation, ahead 0.1 per cent.