S'pore stocks end week slightly higher, STI inches up 0.16%

It has been a nerve-racking week of highs and lows but the Singapore bourse managed to end on a more upbeat note yesterday.

Stock markets around the world faced a tumultuous few days as traders struggled with the usual suspects - inflation, interest rates and the Ukraine conflict - as well as news about the oil market.

Countries at the meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (Opec+) on Thursday agreed to raise output next month and in August by a larger-than-expected amount. Crude has been on a tear since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index responded by inching up 0.16 per cent, or 5.25 points, to close at 3,231.97. Daily turnover stood at about 1.5 billion shares worth $792.2 million, with gainers beating losers 197 to 152.

Markets across Asia ended the day mostly higher after advances on Wall Street that followed benign remarks on interest rate rises by Federal Reserve vice-chairman Lael Brainard, which helped push the Dow Jones up 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 Index 1.8 per cent ahead and the Nasdaq up 2.7 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.3 per cent, the Kospi added 0.4 per cent in Seoul and Australia's ASX 200 put on 0.9 per cent, but Malaysian stocks fell 0.8 per cent.

On the local bourse, Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top gainer, rising 3.1 per cent to $29.90. Nio was another advancer, adding 3.2 per cent to reach US$18.82.

Thinly traded Sri Trang Agro-Industry was the biggest loser, shedding 6.4 per cent to 95.5 cents.

DBS Group Holdings was another decliner, closing 0.2 per cent lower at $31. The other two local lenders ended the week higher - OCBC Bank added 0.3 per cent to $11.86 and UOB rose 0.1 per cent to $28.92.

Marco Polo Marine was the most heavily traded counter for the day, with 294.9 million shares changing hands. The stock closed at 3.3 cents, up 10 per cent.