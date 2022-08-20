S'pore stocks end week on dour note as investors remain cautious

Local shares ended a patchy week back in the red as nervous investors took stock of inflation levels and the real potential for more hikes in interest rates in the months ahead.

The gloomy sentiment sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.8 per cent or 26.97 points to 3,246.51 with losers outstripping gainers 264 to 214 after 1.3 billion shares worth $989 million were done.

ACY Securities chief economist Clifford Bennett warned that the muted rally on Wall Street overnight - evident in modest gains on all three key US indexes - is no cause for celebration. "Asset markets, based on greed, can always stretch significantly from the underlying reality," he noted.

"The rally of the past several weeks, is but a small example of this phenomenon.

"A bigger example would be the post-Covid-19 bull market. If we are to truly have a correction to that shift higher in prices, then the current rally looks more like one of those overhanging clifftops.

"That could give way at any moment."

Companies from the Jardine group dominated the list of top advancers here. Jardine Matheson was the biggest gainer, adding 0.9 per cent to US$52.27. Jardine Cycle and Carriage was up 1.3 per cent to $32.32 while DFI Retail Group rose 2.9 per cent to US$2.83.

DBS Bank was the top decliner, shedding 1.2 per cent to $32.04. The two other local lenders were also down - UOB fell 0.7 per cent to $26.80 and OCBC Bank lost 1.5 per cent to $12.21.

Regional markets did not fare much better than the STI yesterday with the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong the only bourse to eke out a small gain. Shares in Shanghai, Seoul and Malaysia all ended lower while the Nikkei ended flat.

Australian shares barely moved either but the market did end the week 1.2 per cent higher - its fifth week of gains and best winning run since May last year.