S'pore stocks end week lower as investors tread with caution

Local shares ended a lacklustre trading week on a low note as traders kept a close watch on factors such as interest rates, inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Straits Times Index went into the Easter weekend down 0.2 per cent or 6.37 points at 3,335.85. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered decliners 237 to 210 in trade of 2.2 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes noted: "The uncertain path of US bond yields and the Ukraine war knock-on effects could be preventing equity investors from getting aggressively back in the saddle.

"There is no consensus on whether the curve might re-steepen or invert more deeply."

Regional stock markets ended the day on a more positive note.

The Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 per cent; the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7 per cent while the ASX 200 in Sydney added 0.6 per cent and Malaysian shares inched up 0.1 per cent. Seoul's Kospi ended the day largely unchanged.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the top gainer for the day on the local bourse, rising 0.7 per cent to US$56.59. Excelpoint Technology was another top gainer, after the mainboard-listed electronics component distributor fielded a $1.93 per share acquisition offer. That price values Excelpoint at about $232.2 million. The stock closed up 9.5 per cent at $1.96.

The local lenders were among the biggest losers for the day. UOB shed 0.5 per cent to $30.76, DBS lost 0.3 per cent to $33.48 and OCBC fell 0.3 per cent to $12.03.

Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded stock, as the impending merger between the company and Keppel Offshore and Marine fuelled investor interest.

The stock closed at 12 cents, up 3.5 per cent after 756.5 million shares changed hands.

Other heavily traded counters included Adventus Holdings, Tritech Group and Addvalue Technologies.