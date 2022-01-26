S'pore stocks end subdued over US rate hike, Ukraine concerns

Concerns over the US Federal Reserve's imminent rate hike and fears over Russia's troop build-up at the Ukrainian border drove Asian equity markets further into the red at the closing bell yesterday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) shed 1.1 per cent or 35.59 points to close at 3,247.76. Advancers trailed decliners 145 to 371 in the broader Singapore market, with 1.55 billion securities worth $1.53 billion changing hands.

Shares in South Korea performed the worst in the region, with the benchmark Kospi diving 2.6 per cent, the biggest daily drop in 11 months. Japan's Nikkei 225 ended down 1.7 per cent, a five-month low.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 1.7 per cent, while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent.

Analysts from Phillip Securities Research said the prospect of a Fed interest rate hike cycle and balance-sheet reduction to tackle inflation is rattling markets. Escalating US-Russia tensions over Ukraine have also dampened risk appetite.

STI constituents ended in a sea of red except Jardine Matheson Holdings, which climbed 0.8 per cent to US$59.80. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top loser, falling 4.5 per cent to $1.26.

All local banks posted losses. DBS fell 1.3 per cent to $35.20, OCBC shed 1.2 per cent to $12.15, while UOB lost 0.9 per cent to end at $29.73.

Shares of digital safety company Disa were the most actively traded by volume, with 302 million shares worth $2.2 million changing hands.

Keppel Reit yesterday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.88 cents for the second half of fiscal year 2021 ended December, down 1.7 per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

For the full FY2021, the Reit's DPU came in at 5.82 cents, up 1.6 per cent from FY2020's DPU.

Distributable income for H2 rose 6.6 per cent year on year to $106.4 million from $99.8 million

This was due to accretive acquisitions in Australia and Singapore.