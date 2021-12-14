S'pore stocks down as traders stay on sidelines amid weak sentiment

Local shares began the week on a slightly dour note, as traders remained cautious on the usual topics such as the new Omicron virus variant and impending tapering decisions by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.5 per cent or 15.66 points, capping yesterday at 3,119.95. Across the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 253 to 202, after some 1.7 billion securities worth $848.3 million changed hands.

Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, said it is not hard to see a "glaring divergence" between China and the United States in their bids to shake off the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that the US is "primed for a hawkish turn" at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting while China has just signalled an "unequivocal pipeline policy easing".

On the local bourse, trading firm Intraco was the top gainer after the firm announced it had entered into a binding heads of agreement with Mr Mark Carnegie and Mr Sergei Sergienko for a 51 per cent stake in MHC Digital Co. Shares of Intraco closed at $0.445, up 85.4 per cent.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser, closing at US$55.40, down 1.4 per cent.

The local lenders were also among the decliners. UOB fell 0.9 per cent to $26.55; DBS Bank fell 0.2 per cent to $31.84, and OCBC Bank shed 0.4 per cent to $11.30.

Digital security firm Disa Limited was the most heavily traded counter for the day, with some 578.2 million shares changing hands. The counter ended the day at $0.005, down 16.7 per cent.

Other heavily traded counters included Oceanus, Metech International and QT Vascular.

Across the region, markets ended the day mixed. The Nikkei added 0.7 per cent; the KLCI rose 0.4 per cent and the Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent, and the Kospi lost 0.3 per cent.