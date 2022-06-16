S'pore stocks dip 0.1% as slump in regional markets continues

Benchmark index logs third straight day of declines

Despite bearish mood, gainers outnumber losers 273-224

Shanghai and HK shares up, Tokyo and Seoul go south

Local shares started higher yesterday but failed to sustain the momentum and ended the session marginally lower as the slump continued to grip most regional indexes.

The Straits Times Index (STI) edged down 0.1 per cent or 3.04 points to 3,105.85, logging its third straight day of declines.

Gainers defied market expectations to beat the losers 273 to 224 with 1.65 billion shares worth $1.16 billion traded.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that Asia, except China, was completely ignoring the rally by American index futures yesterday. "That suggests to me that Asian investors are over-weighting on cash ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) tonight," he said.

The United States central bank was due to publish its decision at 2am today (Singapore time) on its policy rate - a benchmark that moves global securities markets and affects lending rates.

The most active counter on the Singapore bourse was food technology company Oceanus Group, with 116.5 million of its shares changing hands as the penny stock closed 5.88 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.

Thai Beverage, with a 3.03 per cent decline to 64 cents, was the worst performing STI counter.

With the market in a volatile state and investors jittery, fintech platform iFast Corporation shares have been on a decline, falling 1.64 per cent to $4.21.

Elsewhere, regional markets were mixed after a similar session on Wall Street overnight amid concerns that the US Fed will embark on a series of aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P 500 dipped further into bear market territory, losing 0.4 per cent while the Dow Jones was 0.5 per cent off but the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2 per cent.

Shanghai shares added 0.5 per cent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shot up 1.14 per cent but the Nikkei in Tokyo fell by the same amount and the Kospi in Seoul dived 1.83 per cent.