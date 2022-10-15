S'pore stocks continue losing streak to hit new 19-month low

Most regional markets rallied yesterday after robust gains on Wall Street, but local shares stayed on their losing streak.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell for the seventh straight day, dipping 0.03 per cent, or 0.84 points, to 3,039.61 and a fresh 19-month low.

Losers pipped gainers 255 to 251 in the broader market on trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

Data yesterday showed that Singapore's economy beat expectations and grew 4.4 per cent year on year in the third quarter - higher than expectations of 3.5 per cent growth in a Bloomberg poll.

And the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened policy to fight inflation, but it was less aggressive than the "double-barrelled" move expected by some economists.

Singapore stocks opened stronger, but the market turned negative at the close of trading, with real estate investment trusts (Reits) among the biggest losers.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust fell 5.1 per cent to $1.11, while Mapletree Pan-Asia Commercial Trust declined 3 per cent to $1.63.

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit was the only STI Reit to end higher, climbing 0.4 per cent to $2.61.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top STI gainer for the day, up 1.7 per cent to $1.17.

Elsewhere in the region, markets took their cue from Wall Street. Indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Japan rallied between 1.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent.

United States data out on Thursday showed that inflation came in hotter than anticipated, but Wall Street quickly rebounded from early losses, with the S&P 500 index climbing 2.6 per cent.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said: "It does not appear that the market has checked off all the fundamental pre-conditions for a market bottom, with the hot US inflation report topping that list of worries, leading most to concede that technicals and positioning (likely) ruled the day."