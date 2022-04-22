S'pore stocks close on higher ground for third straight day

Another positive performance across the region spurred traders here to send the local bourse higher yesterday - its third straight day of gains.

The optimism translated into a modest gain of 0.4 per cent or 13.14 points to leave the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) at 3,348.46 at the close with losers pipping gainers 246 to 245 on trade of 1.5 billion shares worth $1.3 billion.

Singtel and Sats were among the leading index gainers, with both counters rising 2.3 per cent although Jardine Cycle & Carriage took top spot, rising 5.4 per cent to $26.87, triggering a query from the market regulator on trading activity.

Dairy Farm International was the biggest loser on the STI, shedding 1.8 per cent to close at US$2.72.

Hongkong Land and Jardine Matheson were also among the top decliners, each falling 1 per cent.

Geo Energy Resources was among the most active counters by volume, rising 4.5 per cent to 58 cents after 42.2 million shares were traded.

Wall Street was mixed overnight; The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 per cent; the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent; while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2 per cent after a sell-off in Netflix shares.

Elsewhere in the region, key indexes in Japan, South Korea and Malaysia also ended higher, rising between 0.3 and 1.2 per cent.

Australian stocks had another good day, rising 0.3 per cent to hit a new 100-day high.

However, equities in China and Hong Kong bucked the trend, with the Shanghai Composite falling 2.3 per cent and the Hang Seng off 1.3 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "China's markets continue to underperform, weighed down by growth fears and the Covid-zero policy on the mainland, while US delisting fears on dual-listed equities continue to hamstring Hong Kong markets as well."