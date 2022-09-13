S'pore stocks close higher as Asia rallies on US, Europe momentum

Trading muted amid quiet economic calendar in Asia

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding biggest winner on STI

Jardine Matheson at bottom of table for blue chips

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.4 per cent to close at 3,274.72 on Monday, buoyed by the momentum of gains in the US and Europe at the end of last week.

In the wider Singapore market, gainers outnumbered losers 214 to 146, on volume of 966.9 million shares worth $717 million.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said trading could be muted due to a quiet economic calendar in Asia and the closure of the China, Hong Kong and South Korea bourses for holidays.

He added that some investor sentiment could be "on hold" in the lead-up to the release of key US inflation data on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1 per cent higher, the Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI edged up 0.1 per cent.

"This week will bring China in focus, with its one-year medium term lending facility rate on watch, along with its slew of August economic data releases. A cut to its 1-year lending facility rate is not widely expected, but any surprise move on that front may drive a knee-jerk upside reaction for risk assets," Mr Yeap said.

The biggest winner among Singapore's index stocks on Monday was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YZJ), which climbed 3.7 per cent to close at $0.97. It was also the most heavily traded counter among the STI constituents, with 38.8 million shares traded.

At the bottom of the table for blue chips was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which lost 1.1 per cent to close at US$54.99.

Sats and Sembcorp Industries were the two other losers on the STI on Monday.

Sats shed 0.8 per cent to $3.99, and Sembcorp Industries closed 0.6 per cent lower at $3.34.

DBS Bank rose 0.4 per cent to $33.49, OCBC climbed 0.3 per cent to $12.19, and UOB gained 0.3 per cent to $27.42.