S'pore stocks claw back early losses to end flat

Local shares took an initial hit yesterday on news that the partial lockdown period would be extended by four weeks. But the Straits Times Index (STI) clawed its way back over the day to close just 1.88 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 2,550.04.

About 2.34 billion securities worth $1.53 billion were traded with gainers outnumbering losers 235 to 183.

CGS-CIMB has a year-end price target of 2,050 for the STI. CGS-CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee wrote in a note: "As companies start to update on quarterly progress and give their outlook this week, we believe reality could sink in as a great deal of uncertainty remains in areas such as banks, small caps and cyclicals.

"We also see profit-taking opportunities in names that could be challenged in a recessionary environment, including gaming, travel-related stocks and developers.

"We expect market earnings per share to decline 17.5 per cent in 2020 and rise 9 per cent in 2021, and see more downside to our 2021 forecasts as the second-order effects of a recession kick in."

Medtecs International was the most actively traded counter, jumping 31.3 per cent to 13 cents on volume of 184.3 million.

Singapore Exchange was the top gainer, rising 3.3 per cent to $10.39 on expectations of strong growth when it reports its third-quarter results before markets open tomorrow.

Hotel Royal was the top loser, falling 10 per cent to $2.70 on 100 units traded.

Regional markets also lacked direction. The Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent, while Shanghai added 0.6 per cent. The KLSE rose 0.01 per cent and the Nikkei was down 0.7 per cent. South Korea gained to snap a two-day losing streak. The Kospi closed up 0.9 per cent but has fallen 13.7 per cent so far this year.

Australian shares ended unchanged as retail sales saw a record jump last month due to virus-led panic buying, potentially staving off a contraction across the country's economy in the first quarter.

While the oil market has already priced in "the new reality of Covid-19", stocks still have some way to go, according to Mr Rainer Preiss, equity chief investment officer at the Global CIO Office.

"A 20 per cent correction in Asia ex-Japan equities is a high probability."

Investors such as Pictet Wealth Management expect Asian shares to see further earnings downgrades this year, as uncertainty around the global health crisis persists.

